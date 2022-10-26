Newcastle United could be in for a busy January transfer window if they decide the best way to continue their impressive league form is to bring in new recruits.

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after their brilliant 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend and are set to face Aston Villa at St James’ Park in their next match. There are only a handful of matchday’s remaining before the domestic football breaks to make way for the FIFA World Cup finals next month.

By the time club’s return after Christmas the next transfer window will be less than a week away from officially opening. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Leicester and Southampton are tracking Morocco international Zakaria Aboukhlal with the winger having impressed their scouts with his performances in Ligue 1 for Toulouse this season (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich are considering a move to take Manchester City midfielder and captain Ilkay Gundogan back to Germany next summer (90min)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could decide to stay at the Bundesliga side next summer, despite reported interest from both Liverpool and Real Madrid (Kevin Hatchard/Sky Sports)

Barcelona are in talks to sign midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolves, with a deal believed to be possible in January (Sport)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portuguese outfit Sporting CP remain a potential destination for Cristiano Ronaldo with head coach Ruben Amorim saying “Everyone in Sporting dreams of the return of Cristiano” (Football.London)

Arsenal could offer Belgium midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga as part of a deal to midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio (Calciomercato)

Lille star Jonathan David appears to have given Manchester United the greenlight to make a move for him in the January transfer window (Mirror)

Juventus have joined Chelsea in showing an interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (Calciomercato)

Advertisement Hide Ad