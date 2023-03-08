Becky Langley’s side will play their final game of their FA National Women's League Division One North campaign at the stadium. They will take on Bradford City AFC Women at St James’ Park on Sunday, April 16 (2pm kick-off).

The club’s women’s team were watched by crowds of 22,134 and 28,565 in their first games at the stadium against Alnwick Town and Barnsley respectively.

The crowd for a Newcastle United Women game last season.

"This is an exciting moment for the team to play at St James’ Park once again in front of incredible support,” said head coach Langley.

“The last two times at the stadium we have received fantastic support, which has made a huge difference to the team as we continue to push forward.

"Once again this is a great opportunity to showcase women's football in the North East, and we hope to continue inspiring a new generation of girls and women to play and enjoy the game.

"Walking out at St James’ Park is a special moment for everybody at Newcastle United Women, and this will once again be an occasion to savour."

United co-owner Amanda Staveley had pledged to bring the women’s team into the “heart” of the club following the October 2021 takeover. Staveley said at the time: “I’m passionate to get the women's football really moved back into the heart of the club.”