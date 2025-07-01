Newcastle United’s new Adidas 2025/26 third kit is now on sale.

Last week, Adidas teased the release of the new third kit by publishing photos of Newcastle United stars Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak wearing the shirt on its official website.

But Newcastle refrained from making an official announcement until Monday, June 30, with the publishing of a video featuring many well-known Newcastle faces, led by Sam Fender.

Newcastle will wear the kit for the first time in the inaugural Adidas Trophy at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off).

The Newcastle 2025/26 Adidas third kit draws inspiration from the 1997/98 away kit. The club and Adidas have gone away with the off-centre stripe design seen in the 1997/98 shirt but maintained the navy, orange and green colour scheme.

The Newcastle club crest is emblazoned onto a black shield with an orange Adidas trefoil logo and an orange Sela sponsor.

A brief caption describing the shirt reads: “Step into the future of football fashion with the Newcastle United FC 25/26 Third Jersey.

“This jersey is a modern tribute to the iconic 97/98 Away kit, featuring a striking combination of navy, orange, and deep green.”

Newcastle United chief comments on new Adidas kit

Newcastle’s partnership with Adidas has been described by the club’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone as potentially ‘the most lucrative, highest-earning partnership the club has ever done’. The partnership started last summer and brought with it a marked upturn in club shirt and merchandise sales.

The Newcastle club store at St James’ Park has been transformed while new stores have opened in Fenwick and the Metrocentre in the past 12 months.

Following the announcement of the new third kit, Newcastle chief Silverstone said: “This third kit is a powerful blend of past and present – a bold design that reflects both our proud history and the exciting journey ahead. Working closely with adidas, we’ve created something that we hope will resonate deeply with our global supporters, bringing back an iconic look with a modern twist.

“There’s a real pride in wearing the trefoil – a symbol that connects generations of fans and players. Our passionate global fanbase will see this and wear it with pride, especially as we return to the UEFA Champions League for the second time in three years.

“Just as importantly, every adult shirt sold direct from the club contributes directly to our Foundation’s work across the North East, reinforcing our commitment to community impact on and off the pitch.”

An Adidas spokesperson said via the Newcastle United website: “For this season’s third kit, we wanted to bring the fans an added level of connection by combining our favourite elements of the iconic 97/98 kit, told through a modern and stylish lens. The intersection between football and fashion is continuously evolving, and this kit celebrates the colliding of these two worlds in a way that honours the club’s identity and togetherness, both in the past and for years to come.”