Newcastle United have already qualified for next season’s Conference League, but harbour ambitions of playing Champions League football.

UEFA competitions have seen major changes in recent times, with completely reformatted league stages replacing the traditional group-stage format. The away goals rule, one that for so long decided a number of huge knockout games, has also been removed.

With a revamped Club World Cup to come this summer, one ran by FIFA to rival the popularity of the Champions League, there is plenty of club football to get your teeth into as governing bodies across the world strive to produce more and more football. This has, of course, raised issues of player welfare with some of those involved in this summer’s tournament set to play 11 straight months of football, with just a couple of weeks off before the 2025/26 campaign.

UEFA reject extra-time scrapping

According to the Times , extra-time will be played in knockout matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, despite rising concerns over player welfare due to an increased fixture schedule. A proposal to remove extra-time had been put forward as a potential solution to this issue.

UEFA’s club competitions committee raised the proposal, but the decision has been made to keep extra-time and not see knockout matches end with a lottery of a penalty shootout after just 90 minutes of a second-leg should the tie be level. The Swiss-style format of the three competitions will remain for next season, with reports that UEFA chiefs believe that they have been a success, particularly in the Champions League.

Newcastle United played in the final season of the old group stage and knockout format, with their absence from European football this term ensuring they missed out on the reformatted competitions. Their Carabao Cup win has guaranteed Conference League football next season - and their hopes of returning to the Champions League have just received a major boost.

Arsenal boost Newcastle United’s Champions League hopes

With eight matches of the season left to play, Eddie Howe’s side have put themselves in a very strong position to secure Champions League football. And Arsenal’s win over Real Madrid on Tuesday night further boosted their hopes of qualification.

The Gunners triumphed 3-0 over the reigning European champions at the Emirates Stadium to put them in control over the tie ahead of the second-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next week. That win also ensured that England will receive an extra place in next season’s Champions League.

Strong performance from English clubs in Europe this season has seen their coefficient sky-rocket and Arsenal’s win over Madrid means Italy, who sit third in UEFA’s coefficient table and have just three teams remaining in continental competitions, cannot catch England in that table. This means that whoever finishes fifth in the Premier League table will qualify for next season’s Champions League.

That spot is currently occupied by Howe’s side who sit behind Chelsea solely on goal difference. The Magpies do have a game in hand on their rivals, however, with that to be played against Crystal Palace next week.