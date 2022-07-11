Newcastle United advertise for football commentator

Tickets for Newcastle United fans will be hard to come by this season.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 11th July 2022, 2:42 pm
However, there’s a space going in the press box for a volunteer commentator – and they MUST be available for most home games. The club is advertising for a commentator for a “new in-stadium access commentary service”, run by Alan March Sport, at St James's Park.

Applicants must “be able to commit to roughly 75% of home fixtures, including pre-season and cup games”.

Former Newcastle player Chris Waddle in the press box at St James's Park in 2019.

The advert states: “Have you ever fancied yourself as a football commentator? Interested in a career in media? Alan March Sport is looking for people to join the new in-stadium access commentary service.”

Applicants – who do not need to be Newcastle fans – must be able to attend a training day on August 21. They must also live “within approximately 90 minutes’ travel of the stadium”. More details, and how to apply, is available here. The closing date for applications is August 15.

