However, there’s a space going in the press box for a volunteer commentator – and they MUST be available for most home games. The club is advertising for a commentator for a “new in-stadium access commentary service”, run by Alan March Sport, at St James's Park.
Applicants must “be able to commit to roughly 75% of home fixtures, including pre-season and cup games”.
The advert states: “Have you ever fancied yourself as a football commentator? Interested in a career in media? Alan March Sport is looking for people to join the new in-stadium access commentary service.”
Applicants – who do not need to be Newcastle fans – must be able to attend a training day on August 21. They must also live “within approximately 90 minutes’ travel of the stadium”. More details, and how to apply, is available here. The closing date for applications is August 15.