However, there’s a space going in the press box for a volunteer commentator – and they MUST be available for most home games. The club is advertising for a commentator for a “new in-stadium access commentary service”, run by Alan March Sport, at St James's Park.

Applicants must “be able to commit to roughly 75% of home fixtures, including pre-season and cup games”.

Former Newcastle player Chris Waddle in the press box at St James's Park in 2019.

The advert states: “Have you ever fancied yourself as a football commentator? Interested in a career in media? Alan March Sport is looking for people to join the new in-stadium access commentary service.”