Surprise Newcastle United tour squad inclusion as Eddie Howe leaves three players behind

The club’s squad flew to the country yesterday after beating Gateshead 5-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday.

Summer signings Sven Botman and Nick Pope travelled with their new team-mates, while Kelland Watts – who spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic – was also taken along by Howe along with Elliot Anderson, who starred on loan at Bristol Rovers last season.

Matty Longstaff, facing an uncertain future at Newcastle after a half-season loan at Mansfield Town, also travelled after playing 45 minutes against Gateshead. The 22-year-old has a year left on his contract.

Jamal Lewis – who sat out the second half of last season with a niggling groin injury – is also in the tour squad. Javier Manquillo, however, has not been pictured on the club’s social media channels.

"Austria will be an important time for us,” said head coach Howe.

"We've got a lot of work to cram in in a short period of time. Hopefully, the lads will enjoy that week, come back, and we'll be that much further forward in our preparations."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Meanwhile, Ciaran Clark, Dwight Gayle and Jeff Hendrick are not in the tour squad. Clark is set to join Sheffield United on loan after missing out on a place in Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad in the second half of last season.

SQUAD: Almiron, Anderson, Botman, Burn, Darlow, Dubravka, Dummett, Fernandez, Fraser, Gillespie, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Krafth, Lascelles, Lewis, M Longstaff, S Longstaff, Murphy, Pope, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Schar, Shelvey, Targett, Trippier, Watts, Wilson, Wood.