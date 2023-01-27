Newcastle United agree Anthony Gordon deal after Amanda Staveley 'discussions'

The two clubs have been involved in talks this week, and a fee, totalling £45million including add-ons, has been agreed. Gordon’s due on Tyneside for a medical this weekend.

United's head coach has, up to now, refused to discuss the club’s interest in the 21-year-old, who reported back to Everton’s training ground today after a three-day absence.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Southampton, Howe said: “I’ve been preparing for the game, so I’ve got no idea. But I wouldn’t comment on individual players anyway.

"I’ve got no idea if we’ve got any closer to anything, but we’re actively looking, I’ve said that. But, as of tonight, I have no update.”

Howe had last week stressed the importance of replacing Wood, who joined from Burnley a year ago when the club was in the relegation zone.

Everton's Anthony Gordon is wanted by Newcastle United.

"Certainly, from my side there was no thought of letting a player go and not replacing,” said Howe, who has taken his team up to third place in the Premier League this season.

“I think that would leave us dangerously short of players. But there’s no guarantees. That’s the position we’re in.”

The Daily Mail report that Newcastle made a “direct offer” to Everton owner Farhad Moshiri in London last Thursday. They also report that United co-owner Amanda Staveley has been “involved in discussions”.

Dan Ashworth, United’s sporting director, is leading the club’s efforts in the transfer market.

Newcastle United co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi at Selhurst Park last weekend.

The Gordon talks come amid a managerial change at Goodison Park. Frank Lampard was sacked earlier this week following a poor run of results, and Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as his successor.