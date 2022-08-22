Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club has been involved in talks with the Championship club over a move for the 20-year-old, who scored four goals last season and netted on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 campaign.

And talkSPORT claim that a deal has been reached between the two clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I hope so, but, as I sit here now, I’ve got no guarantee of that, so I can’t give you any certainty, but we hope to add to the squad,” said Howe, who will speak to the media tomorrow morning ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie against Tranmere Rovers.

Howe wants to sign two more players – a striker and a midfielder or winger – before the transfer deadline at the end of the month.

Watford head coach Rob Edwards said that Pedro was left out against Preston North End at the weekend because of a calf injury.

Watford striker Joao Pedro.

“We had to make a couple of changes, and we were unlucky with Joao Pedro just feeling his calf from the Birmingham game," said Edwards. "He was uncomfortable with his calf, and he had it scanned – and he wasn’t right for the match.”