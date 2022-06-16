Scottish defender Charlie McArthur is set to follow fellow youngster Alex Murphy and left-back Matt Targett through the door at St James’s Park after personal terms and a fee was agreed with Kilmarnock.

The Athletic has reported that McArthur will join for a fee of around £350,000. And the 17-year-old is likely to join up with Newcastle’s under-23s squad when they return for pre-season in July.

Charlie MacArthur of Scotland vies with Dzenan Pecinovic of Germany during the UEFA Under17 European Championship Qualifier match between Germany U17 and Scotland U17 on March 26, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The 6ft 2in centre-back only turned 17 in May and has been lauded as one of the brightest young prospects in Scottish football having captained his country at under-17s level and also breaking into Kilmarnock’s first team.

He appeared four times for the Scottish Championship winners last season, making his full league debut against Raith Rovers last month.

During the campaign, McArthur attracted interest from various Premier League sides including Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. A bid in the region of £275,000 had also been reported.

While Newcastle are actively looking to strengthen their first team squad this summer, they are also planning for the future and looking to establish a competitive academy set-up.

Newcastle’s under-18s side finished bottom of the league last season while the under-23s failed to make the play-offs in the Premier League 2 Division 2.