Newcastle United eye Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope

Newcastle United’s hunt for a goalkeeper continues and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is now emerging as a potential target, according to Sky Sports.

Eddie Howe wants added competition for Martin Dubravka in between the sticks at Newcastle and Pope wants to remain in the Premier League ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Nick Pope in action for England (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old was part of the Burnley side that were relegated from the Premier League back in May and his six-year stint at Turf Moor is set to be coming to an end.

Pope has been capped eight times by England and will be hopeful of a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup.

Newcastle have previously been linked with another England international goalkeeper this window in Manchester United’s Dean Henderson. But club sources quickly played down a move with the 25-year-old in talks with Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest regarding a season-long loan with a £20million option to buy.

Newcastle ‘monitoring’ Gareth Bale situation

Newcastle United are reportedly considering the prospect of signing Gareth Bale on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Real Madrid.

According to The Sun, United are ‘monitoring’ the 32-year-old’s situation but Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also understood to be interested.

Bale recently collected his fifth Champions League winners medal with Madrid, making him the most decorated British footballer in the competition’s history.

Everton secure James Tarkowski’s signature

A player who will certainly be leaving Burnley this month is James Tarkowski.

The defender’s contract at Turf Moor is up at the end of the month and Burnley’s retained list confirmed that the player would be free to find a new club.

Newcastle were previously rumoured to be interested in making a move for the 29-year-old but it appears Everton have won the race for his signature.

The Liverpool Echo have reported that Tarkowski has signed a contract at Goodison Park that will see him join on a free transfer.