West Ham United have agreed a fee with Newcastle for right-back Harrison Ashby, who will now travel north for a medical and to finalise his move. Sky Sports have reported the deal is worth £3million including add-ons.

The Magpies previously attempted to sign the 21-year-old during the summer transfer window but were unable to reach an agreement with The Hammers. Ashby is out of contract at the London Stadium this summer which has allowed Newcastle to swoop in and agree a cut-price deal after West Ham rejected an earlier bid.

West Ham United's Scottish defender Harrison Ashby (L) clashes with Tottenham Hotspur's Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (R) during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on December 22, 2021.(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scotland Under-21 international – who has been limited to just two Europa Conference League appearances for West Ham this season – will provide cover for Kieran Trippier in the full-back position. Trippier has started every match in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season.

Ashby will become Newcastle’s third signing of the January transfer window after Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners and Anthony Gordon from Everton. Gordon completed his medical at Newcastle on Saturday and finalised the £40million move which is yet to be formally announced by the club.

Newcastle still have two days left in the transfer window to complete any further late deals. They also have a crucial Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Southampton at St James’s Park to prepare for on deadline day.