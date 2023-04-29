Having agreed to terminate the deal with Fun88 early, the Magpies have been searching for a new sponsor. Funn88 have been on the front of Newcastle United shirts since the 2017/18 season and signed a new ‘long-term’ extension, worth less than £8m a year, with the club in 2020.

The Times report that a Middle Eastern company, not based in Saudi Arabia, will sponsor Newcastle United from the beginning of next season in a deal believed to be worth £25m a year. A new sponsor will allow Newcastle to better navigate Financial Fair Play constraints and with potential Champions League football looming, any increase in their season revenue will be vital to help Newcastle in the transfer market.

Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal ahead of the 2023/23 season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)