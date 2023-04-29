News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United ‘agree’ transformative £25million deal

Newcastle United will have a new front of shirt sponsor from next season.

By Joe Buck
Published 29th Apr 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 08:48 BST

Having agreed to terminate the deal with Fun88 early, the Magpies have been searching for a new sponsor. Funn88 have been on the front of Newcastle United shirts since the 2017/18 season and signed a new ‘long-term’ extension, worth less than £8m a year, with the club in 2020.

New Newcastle United signing talks revealed by manager
The Times report that a Middle Eastern company, not based in Saudi Arabia, will sponsor Newcastle United from the beginning of next season in a deal believed to be worth £25m a year. A new sponsor will allow Newcastle to better navigate Financial Fair Play constraints and with potential Champions League football looming, any increase in their season revenue will be vital to help Newcastle in the transfer market.

Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal ahead of the 2023/23 season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Newcastle United have agreed a new shirt sponsorship deal ahead of the 2023/23 season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Fine details regarding this new sponsorship and what next season’s strips will look like are still awaited and will likely be announced at the end of the season.