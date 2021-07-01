Newcastle United aiming to outbid rivals in race for Premier League defender

Newcastle United aiming to gazump Sunderland in race for Dion Sanderson - reports

That’s according to The Mirror, who claim that the Magpies have seen their seven-figure offered knocked-back by their Premier League rivals.

But the report suggests that Newcastle won’t be deterred in their attempts to land Sanderson – who already reportedly been the subject of a £1million bid from Sunderland this summer.

Sheffield United are also known to be keen on the 21-year-old after he excelled on loan at the Stadium of Light last season.

Having been named as the club’s Young Player of the Year, Sunderland are naturally keen to bring the defender back to Wearside but face intense competition.

Newcastle’s bid still falls short of Wolves’ reported valuation of around £2million, with the youngster seeing his path to the first-team at Molineux blocked by more senior options.

Sanderson was known to have enjoyed life in Sunderland and formed some close friendships.

But, publicly at least, the defender has made no secret of his desire to play for Wolves in the Premier League.

In a recent interview, he told Wolves' official website: "If the opportunity to play for Wolves presented itself, I would take it.

"Wolves have been my boyhood club, and it's where I see myself in the future."

But that hasn't stopped rumours circulating about a prospective summer move.

When asked last season if he had any thoughts on his future following the speculation, the defender said: “Not really.

"For the time being I'm just enjoying my football really - taking it game by game, winning and enjoying it.”

