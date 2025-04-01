Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isak’s 23rd goal of the season helped Newcastle claim a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium and end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy in the process.

The 25-year-old has scored 58 goals for Newcastle in 100 appearances and is considered by many as the club’s best striker since Shearer.

And the Newcastle legend was keen to express his love for the Sweden international during Saturday’s Carabao Cup winners' celebrations on Newcastle’s Town Moor.

Alan Shearer on Alexander Isak at Newcastle United

Shearer addressed an estimated 150,000 Newcastle supporters from the Town Moor stage on Saturday as he spoke about Isak.

“I mean, I've been saying it for a long time now, we've got an unbelievable player at Newcastle, a brilliant centre forward,” he said. “He's a world-class centre forward and there is no better feeling than scoring goals at St James' Park.

“I was lucky enough to do that. He's doing it now. Long may that continue. Alex, we love you, man.”

Isak’s impressive form for Newcastle have seen him linked with a move away from the club. But The Magpies have issued a firm stance of rejecting any approaches for the striker this summer amid strong interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool.

Newcastle United looking to strike deal with Alexander Isak

Isak still has three years remaining on his current deal at Newcastle but the club are expected to enter talks regarding a new deal following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season as a reward for his fine form in black and white.

The striker has become Newcastle’s second highest Premier League goalscorer behind Shearer this season. His 50 Premier League goals are still 98 behind Shearer’s 148-goal record for the club.

And Isak’s 58 goals in all competitions are some way short of Shearer’s 206 goal club record for Newcastle.

A new contract for Isak at Newcastle will offer some respite from the constant transfer speculation surrounding the striker this summer. His current contract at St James’ Park does not include a release clause, giving Newcastle control over the player’s valuation and potential transfer fee should a club come in with a bid.

What Alexander Isak has said about his NUFC contract

Isak has recently said that contract talks at Newcastle will be approached in the summer and not while the season is still being played.

“I'm not really thinking about the summer,” Isak admitted earlier this month. “But yeah, that [contract] will probably be a talking point once the season's finished. We'll really see, but no talks have been held yet.”

That message was echoed by Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales, with contract talks set to be addressed once the season is over and the club’s position is clear regarding Champions League football. The club have already qualified for at least the Conference League by winning the Carabao Cup.