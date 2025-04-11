Newcastle United fitness updates. | Getty images

Newcastle United are assessing the fitness of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Eddie Howe himself ahead of Sunday’s match against Manchester United.

Newcastle will be looking for a fifth successive win in all competitions that would see them move 18 points clear of Manchester United and effectively guarantee a second successive season finishing above The Red Devils in the Premier League.

Gordon (groin) is a doubt for the match at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off) while Isak (groin) is also being monitored after being brought of in Newcastle’s recent wins against Brentford and Leicester City.

Eddie Howe has also been suffering with illness ahead of the match and missed Friday morning’s press conference as a result.

Howe missed training sessions in the build-up to the Manchester United game with assistant manager Jason Tindall taking the sessions as well as Friday morning’s press conference where he provided an update on the fitness of the Newcastle head coach as well as several players.

On Howe’s illness, Tindall said: “[He’s been] really poorly the last couple of days. It's not affected any of our preparations up until now but I'm sure he’ll be fine for Sunday. I've been been taking training the last couple of days.”

Gordon has missed Newcastle’s last four matches, three due to suspension and last time out against Leicester due to an injury picked up on international duty with England.

"He's had a decent week with the physios,” Tindall said. “He was back out on grass for a session yesterday so we'll assess him today, to see how he's responded to that. Then we'll have to make a late call on whether he's available for the bench on Sunday."

On Isak, the Newcastle assistant added: “He's trained. The last couple of days he's trained and feels fine. It's one that we assess day by day.

“But we're expecting him to hopefully be available and fit for the weekend.

“As I say, we're not really looking ahead of Man Utd. Our main focus is Man Utd and making sure that we deliver that performance. What happens after that is the time when we'll reflect and assess each individual player. And make that call after that game, going into the Crystal Palace game.”

Newcastle will be without Joe Willock (concussion), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Lewis Hall (foot) for Sunday’s match.

Newcastle United v Manchester United

Newcastle facing Manchester United is always an interesting affair and one that has turned in The Magpies’ favour in recent seasons.

Howe’s side won the reverse fixture 2-0 at Old Trafford back in December and have also won four of the last five matches in all competitions since losing the 2023 Carabao Cup final.

After finishing above The Red Devils for the first time in Premier League history last season, Newcastle are on course to do it again as they sit 15 points above Ruben Amorim’s side with a game in hand. After Sunday’s match, Newcastle will have seven league games remaining while Manchester United will have six.