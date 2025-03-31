Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak may have been behind it all as Newcastle United celebrated the Carabao Cup win on Newcastle’s Town Moor on Saturday.

Following an open-top bus parade from St James’ Park to the Town Moor, the Newcastle players took to the stage to present and lift the Carabao Cup trophy in front of an estimated 150,000 fans.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes lifted the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on March 16 following a 2-1 win over Liverpool that ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

On Saturday, the Brazilian lifted the trophy once again, this time for the first time in Newcastle itself. Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly hosted Newcastle’s cup presentation on stage and in doing so had a quick word with Guimaraes.

The Magpies skipper appeared to have other ideas, but were they actually his?

Alexander Isak encourages Bruno Guimaraes

Footage of the celebrations on stage show Newcastle top scroer Alexander Isak leaning over to Guimaraes for a quick word in which he appeared to sing a Newcastle chant. The footage then showed Guimaraes looking slightly nervous before gearing himself up.

What followed was Guimaraes taking the microphone to start a rendition of ‘Na, Na, Na, Na, Na, Na, Na Geordies’ before switching to a chant aimed at his teammate Sandro Tonali. While a lovely gesture, it does include a foul-mouthed dig at Newcastle’s fierce rivals, Sunderland.

Guimaraes chanted in full: “Sandro Tonali, Sandro Tonali, he drinks Moretti, he eats Spaghetti, he hates ------- Sunderland!”

The language forced the BBC to apologise as the celebrations were broadcast live on BBC News. But Guimaraes wasn’t done there.

Bruno Guimaraes reveals x-rated Newcastle United team talk

After launching another sing-along, this time of ‘campeones, campeones olé olé olé,’ Guimaraes was then asked what he told his teammates ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

As it turns out, his message was simple as he told Ant and Dec: “Well, I said to them today we go to the pitch as a player and we live there as a ------- legend.”

Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie also started a foul-mouthed Joelinton chant on stage and the 150,000 in attendance duly obliged by joining in.

Alexander Isak reflects on Carabao Cup celebrations

After appearing to set Guimaraes off, Isak also got his time with the microphone on stage.

He said: “I think it means the world to all of us but it probably means more to see how much it means to the people and we're so happy to be able to give the city and the fans a trophy like this.”

Isak then rounded off his interview in style with his best Geordie impression.

“Aye, aye, aye, aye, aye,” he said. “Alreet wor kid?”

A special day for NUFC

Guimaraes became the first Newcastle captain to lift a trophy since 1969 but hopes it won’t be the last.

“The way I see it, kids, old guys, they're crying, you know, I think we made history,” he said. “Now I have time to think about it and, yeah, history is made, but we want more.

“Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club's history and that's it. I did this but it’s just the first step. When you taste once, you just want more.

“For now, we just celebrate today and tomorrow I will have to start to think about our game in the Premier League.”