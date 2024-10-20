Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United suffered an unfamiliar home defeat as Brighton & Hove Albion came away from St James’ Park with a 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

Danny Welbeck’s first-half goal was enough to separate the sides in a game that saw Newcastle create 21 shots on goal without finding the net. It’s now four Premier League games without a win for Eddie Howe’s side, who dropped to eighth in the table after eight matches.

Here are five talking points from the game...

Alexander Isak returns, but...

After Newcastle failed to take chances in the 0-0 draw at Everton before the international break, the return of Alexander Isak after three games out with a broken toe was viewed as a welcome boost for the side. Isak scored 25 goals for United last season but has struggled this season with just one goal to his name.

The 25-year-old was straight back into the starting line-up to lead the line. But that rustiness was still very much evident throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch. Isak had seven shots in the game, four of them being on target but couldn’t find the net with Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen forced into a couple of straightforward saves.

Possibly the most gild-edged chance that fell Isak’s way he wasn’t able to get a shot off as he missed the floating ball a couple of yards from goal.

The Isak of last season was clinical and ice-cold in front of goal. Isak on Saturday afternoon or this season, in general, has cut a more frustrated figure.

But after being left isolated in previous matches before his injury this was at least the most involved Isak has been in a game, it’s just a case of taking those chances.

And when asked if he was conceded about Isak, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I don't know if his confidence has been hit. I think Alex is a very strong believer in himself.

“Just the nature of any injury creates a break in his momentum and his training. I thought he performed really well today, lots of his aspects were very good but it was just that last part, which is obviously the most important part, was slightly off.”

Alexander Isak cut a frustrated figure against Brighton on Saturday.

Newcastle United penalty shout

Something that was almost forgotten by the end of a frustrating afternoon was Newcastle’s big penalty shout early in the match. The Magpies had pegged Brighton back and were dominating chances and possession when Lewis Hall burst forward and went down following a clash with Joel Veltman.

While the coming together between the players took place outside the box, the ball appeared to touch Veltman’s arm inside the penalty area as he attempted to get back to his feet. A quick VAR check followed but no penalty was given and the Premier League Match Centre, which serves the purpose of explaining the VAR decisions offered no comment as to why it wasn’t.

“I haven't seen it back but a couple of our coaches looked at it back and were adamant it was a penalty,” Howe said. “If I look at it back and I'm of the same view as the coaches that will be hugely frustrating because were were totally dominant at that point.

“When you have that kind of start in the game, you want a goal for your endeavours and that was all that was missing in the opening 35 minutes. If we were 2-0 up you'd go that was one of the best performances we've had in a long time.

“Goals always change perspectives of performances and that's why I have to keep some kind of perspective on that.”

Not long after that, a long ball forward from Lewis Dunk resulted in a quick exchange between Georginio Rutter and Danny Welbeck to bypass Newcastle’s defensive line with the latter slotting the ball calmly into the bottom right corner.

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall.

Newcastle United’s substitutes have no positive impact

Newcastle’s substitutes have often made an impact this season but that was not the case on Saturday afternoon. Harvey Barnes, who has often been effective from the bench, came on for Jacob Murphy and Newcastle posed less of a threat than before.

Joe Willock also came on for Sandro Tonali and Newcastle’s control of the game faded in the closing stages.

Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Will Osula came on in the final moments of the game but it was too little too late for Newcastle as they suffered their first St James’ Park defeat since January.

“I don't think our substitutions today helped our performance, I'll be the first to give you an honest opinion,” Howe said. Sometimes you make changes and it elevates your team and whenever I make a change I'm always hoping for that outcome.

“For whatever reason today that didn't happen and I don't think we chased the game particularly well in the last 20 minutes.”

Lewis Miley returned to the bench after seven months out with injury but remained an unused substitute.

Harvey Barnes scored Newcastle's last goal from open play in a 3-1 defeat at Fulham.

A very concerning stat for Newcastle United

In many ways, Saturday’s defeat was very uncharacteristic for Newcastle. It was a first home defeat since January and only the second time they’ve lost a Premier League match to a non ‘big six’ club in three years under Howe.

It was also the first time The Magpies had failed to score at St James’ Park since May 2023, ending a run of 22 games - by far the longest in the division until Saturday.

But perhaps the most concerning stat that stretches beyond this defeat is that it is now roughly seven hours without a goal from open play for Howe’s side. That includes 90 minutes against League Two opposition in AFC Wimbledon.

A lack of conviction from a side who scored 102 goals in all competitions last season is alarming and needs to be addressed.

What next for Newcastle?

Because home defeats have become so unfamiliar for Newcastle, they often feel worse and more concerning (throwback to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day 2023). But upcoming games against Chelsea and Arsenal suggest Newcastle need to raise their levels and start taking chances or else things will get worse before they get better.

It almost feels like clutching at straws at this point but The Magpies will expect to be boosted by the return of Callum Wilson for those games. Whether a player who has hardly kicked a ball in 2024 is the answer to Newcastle’s goalscoring issues is up for debate - but his record in front of goal, when he’s on the pitch, cannot be questioned.