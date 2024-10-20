Why Callum Wilson missed Newcastle United's defeat v Brighton after training ground injury update
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Alexander Isak returned from a three-game injury absence but failed to make his chances count as Newcastle failed to score in a Premier League match at St James’ Park for the first time in 23 games. It was also The Magpies’ first home defeat since January.
In a game where Newcastle needed goals, striker Callum Wilson missed the match after training throughout the week. Also head coach Eddie Howe claimed Wilson was ‘close’ to being involved against Brighton, the club made the decision to give him more time to recover after five months without a competitive game.
“He's close, he's trained and looked really good but collectively we have to make a decision based on the long-term interests of Callum and we don't want to push him too early,” Howe said. “Let's see how he does this week.”
Newcastle travel to Chelsea in the Premier League next Sunday before hosting The Blues at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup a few days later. Wilson will be expected to at least make a matchday squad before the end of the month after back and hamstring issues have prevented him from featuring in the opening months of the campaign.
“It will be massive [to have Wilson back],” Howe added. “You can see [v Brighton] if we had a fit and firing Callum Wilson, whether that's starting the game or coming off the bench that's going to lift our performance.
“Not just the player but also the character of the player and the leadership qualities that he possesses.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.