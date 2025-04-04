Newcastle United address Alexander Isak 'myth' after fresh injury blow confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alexander Isak is a fitness concern for Newcastle United ahead of Monday night’s trip to Leicester City in the Premier League.

Isak was forced off in the second half of Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday night with a groin problem. The striker has suffered recurring groin issues over the past year but has managed them well, having missed just five matches this season due to injury.

The 25-year-old is enjoying arguably the best season of his career to date after scoring his 24th goal of the season against Brentford in midweek. His 20 Premier League goals this season also make him the first ever Newcastle player to score 20 or more in back-to-back Premier League campaigns.

Newcastle’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer was largely prolific for the club but injuries effectively prevented him from scoring 20-plus league goals in consecutive seasons.

Alexander Isak ‘injury prone’ myth?

An ‘injury-prone’ tag has, rightly or wrongly, been associated with Isak during his time at Newcastle.

The striker missed the majority of the first half of the 2022-23 season after joining from Real Sociedad for £63million, starting just three of Newcastle’s first 22 Premier League matches that campaign due to a thigh issue.

Isak then started 27 out of 38 league matches last season, scoring 21 goals in the process. And this season he has started 26 out of 29 Premier League matches for Newcastle, scoring 20 goals.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was keen to quash the ‘myth’ that Isak is an injury-prone player during his Friday press conference.

“Yes, speaking on my behalf, as a very injury-prone player, if you look at my record, that’s an injury-prone player!” Howe laughed. “Alex certainly isn’t. He’s had issues with a groin problem that tends to rear its head every now and again.

“It came to the fore just before we played Liverpool [at Anfield] but, with rest, he was fine and good to go and played really well in the cup final.

“For whatever reason, it did just resurface before Brentford. It’s a very minor problem that will go away quite quickly.”

NUFC’s fitness work with Alexander Isak

When asked about the work on the training ground required to keep players fit and available, Howe added: “It’s something we work on physically with all of our players.

“There is a myth that, if you train lightly and don’t do too much with them, then everyone will be fit for the Saturday. It’s actually the opposite - you have to work your players and build up their robustness.

“So, when the game comes, they are able to execute what they need to execute and they can do it with no problems. It’s getting them on the training ground consistently. The players who miss training regularly, they become the problem players.

“Alex has been a regular trainer. He’s been there and done the work and trained very well. That has been reflected in his performances.

“He is very professional. Alex, he has a physio that he uses in conjunction with the football club that he’ll fly in and fly out but we certainly back that.

“We’ve got good relationships with the people that try and look after him. Of course we have our own staff and several staff members here who he is very close with.

“It is about building those relationships and that trust so that he knows that we’re doing the right work for him and his body and then of course Alex has to be professional himself in the times when we don’t see him.

“He has to look after himself and dedicate himself and dedicate himself to football. It is the only way he is going to get to the absolute top and maximise his career.

“There is loads more to come and I believe that with everybody. If I didn’t, then I’d be the wrong coach for him.”