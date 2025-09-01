Alexander Isak has completed a Premier League record transfer from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

Isak has agreed a six-year contract at Anfield after Newcastle accepted a £130million bid from Liverpool for the Swedish striker.

The move comes after the 25-year-old went on strike and refused to play for Newcastle amid the transfer interest from Liverpool.

And in the end, Isak got his wish by securing a record move to the Premier League champions - becoming the third most expensive player of all time in the process.

Newcastle United confirmed the sale of Isak in a short statement, which read: “Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee.

“The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.”

The blunt statement reflects Isak’s conduct during his final months at Newcastle with no reference to his 63 goals for the club or Carabao Cup final winner against Liverpool back in March. There was also no thanks from the club to Isak for his services or best wishes for the future, something the club almost always mention in player sale statements.

The announcement came shortly before Newcastle’s announcement of the signing of Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £55million.

Alexander Isak reacts to Liverpool transfer

Following the announcement of his transfer, Isak told the Liverpool club website: “It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.

“I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well.

“I want to win everything. Yeah, [as simple as that].”