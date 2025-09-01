Newcastle United transfer news: Alexander Isak is on his way to Liverpool - the Magpies have just hours to sign a replacement.

The transfer saga of the summer looks set to conclude with Alexander Isak moving to Liverpool. The Swedish international has not featured for the Magpies since May and is set to join the reigning Premier League champions for a fee of £130m.

With that move now wrapped up, Newcastle United desperately need to sign a replacement before tonight’s 7pm deadline. Having also lost Callum Wilson earlier this summer, a minimum of one striker was needed to be signed before losing Isak.

That came in the form of Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade whose move to St James’ Park was confirmed at the weekend. Now, though, they have just hours to source a new striker and replace the outgoing Isak.

Newcastle United’s possible Alexander Isak replacements

Yoane Wissa

An update from the Mail has hinted that Newcastle United have ‘renewed hope’ of landing Wissa’s signature before tonight’s 7pm deadline. Brentford’s stance throughout the summer has been that the DR Congo international is not for sale, but that may soften before the deadline passes this evening.

Wissa is yet to feature for the Bees this season and released an explosive statement about his future at Brentford on Sunday. Despite Brentford’s stance on Wissa’s sale, club-to-club talks over the striker have continued and the Magpies may finally land their man - although there are still a few hurdles that need to be jumped before a deal can be signed and sealed.

Nicolas Jackson

Just 48 hours ago and it seemed like Jackson was on his way to Bayern Munich. However, injury to Liam Delap meant that Chelsea pulled the plug on that move.

It’s unlikely that their stance over the Senegal international being needed as cover for the next few weeks will change before tonight’s deadline, although the recall of Marc Guiu from his loan at the Stadium of Light does provide them with another option up-front. There is also the possibility that if an offer to take Jackson away from Chelsea on a permanent basis is submitted, then that may tempt them into a late deal.

The 24-year-old has scored 30 goals in 81 games for the Blues and has been available for transfer throughout the summer. He hasn’t featured for Chelsea since the Club World Cup, however.

Jorgen Strand Larsen

Newcastle United had two bids for Strand Larsen rejected by Wolves last week as they looked to push through a deal for the Norwegian. Wolves, though, are very reluctant to sanction a deal for their talisman and have reportedly informed him that he is ‘not for sale’ before tonight’s deadline.

Strand Larsen scored 14 goals in his debut Premier League campaign last year and was viewed as someone that could come to St James’ Park and make an immediate impact in the first-team. A deal for Strand Larsen is not impossible, but is very unlikely and will require a few moving parts to get set into motion.

One way or another, he will be at St James’ Park next month. But as time passes, it looks more and more likely that he will be there in Wolves colours, rather than the black-and-white.

Newcastle United’s striker search goes on...

Allowing Isak to leave the club has left Newcastle United in a real spot of bother heading into the final hours of the window. With no obvious solution to the striker situation, they need to pull another rabbit out of the hat or risk heading into a season that has already started poorly with just one recognised, and unproven in the Premier League, striker.