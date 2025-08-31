Newcastle United and Bournemouth impacted by official UEFA decision

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe and assistant Jason Tindall. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United news: A major decision by UEFA has impacted Newcastle United’s trip to Bournemouth next month.

The date of Eddie Howe’s fourth return to the Vitality Stadium as Newcastle United manager has been pushed back. Newcastle United were due to face the Cherries on Saturday 20 September, 3pm kick-off.

However, the decision by UEFA to schedule their first Champions League league phase match of the season against Barcelona on Thursday 18 September means that their trip to face Bournemouth will be moved back a day to Sunday 21 September. A kick-off time for that match has not yet been announced, although it will likely kick-off at 2pm.

Newcastle United have not won a Premier League match against Bournemouth under Howe, with their solitary triumph in that time coming in the Carabao Cup. Howe’s side did pick up a point at the Vitality Stadium last season when Anthony Gordon’s goal cancelled out Marcus Tavernier’s opener - although they were fortunate to see Dango Ouattara’s late strike controversially ruled-out by VAR.

Bournemouth then completely dismantled Howe’s side in the return match at St James’ Park. Their 4-1 win on Tyneside emphatically ended Newcastle’s long unbeaten run to that point.

Newcastle United’s Champions League draw

As mentioned, Newcastle United’s league phase campaign gets underway against Barcelona at St James’ Park in an encounter that will evoke memories of 1997 and Tino Asprilla’s famous hat-trick. The La Liga giants reached the semi-final of last year’s competition, falling against Inter Milan in a dramatic last-four clash.

PSG, the eventual winners of the final against Inter Milan, will be Newcastle United’s last opponents of their league phase campaign. The Magpies will face PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday 28 January with all of the final round of fixtures being played at the same time on that date.

After kicking-off their campaign against Barcelona, Newcastle United make the trip to Belgium to face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday 1 October. They then return to St James’ Park for a home double-header against Benfica on Tuesday 21 October and then Athletic Club on Wednesday 5 November.

A clash away at Marseille (25 November) and then a trip to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen follows that on Wednesday 10 December before their penultimate league stage game, and the final at St James’ Park, takes place against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday 21 January, exactly seven days before their league phase campaign concludes in Paris.

Newcastle United know they must avoid finishing between 25th and 36th if they want to progress to the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time ever. Finishing in the top-eight would ensure they avoid an extra play-off round, an automatic place in the round of 16 and a more favourable home tie in the second leg of that round.

Newcastle United v Barcelona = Thursday 18 September (8pm kick-off)

Union SG v Newcastle United = Wednesday 1 October (5:45pm kick-off)

Newcastle United v Benfica = Tuesday 21 October (8pm kick-off)

Newcastle United v Athletic Club = Wednesday 5 November (8pm kick-off)

Marseille v Newcastle United = Tuesday 25 November (8pm kick-off)

Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United = Wednesday 10 December (8pm kick-off)

Newcastle United v PSV Eindhoven = Wednesday 21 January (8pm kick-off)

PSG v Newcastle United = Wednesday 28 January (8pm kick-off)