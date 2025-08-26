Alexander Isak was not involved once again as Newcastle United were beaten 3-2 by Liverpool at St James’ Park.

An early game of the season contender saw Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike give Liverpool a two goal lead either side of an Anthony Gordon red card.

Despite being down to 10 men, Newcastle were able to find a way back into the game against the Premier League champions with goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Will Osula bringing the score back to 2-2.

But Liverpool had the last laugh in the end with 16-year-old substitute Rio Ngumoha snatching a 100th minute winner on Tyneside.

It was a valiant performance from The Magpies, who were once again left thinking if things would have been different with Isak on the pitch.

Eddie Howe provides Alexander Isak latest after Liverpool clash

Isak has been on strike at Newcastle for the past month in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle co-owner Jamie Reuben and a PIF delegation met with Isak to hold talks in an attempt to start the process of re-integrating the striker into the squad.

When asked about the Isak situation, Howe said: “Yeah, I'm not aware of that [meeting], but I've not been party to talks on this for a long time now.

“So I've been preparing the team, giving all my energy to the players who want to play for Newcastle. I think that's where my energy is best put at the moment.”

When Isak could stay, Howe’s response shifted from the message of hope conveyed on Friday.

“I'm not party to the talks that have been happening, so I've got no idea where that stands right now,” he added.

Newcastle chairman and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan was in attendance for the match at St James’ Park though wasn’t part of the talks with Isak earlier in the day.

When asked about Al-Rumayyan’s presence, Howe responded: “I don't know why he's here in a sense, if that's the main reason he's here, obviously to watch the team, support the team and show his presence, which is much appreciated from my perspective and much loved by everyone when he's here, connecting with the players.

“He's the owner, he's the most important person in terms of directing which decisions we make. But as I said, I'm not party to any conversations that have happened so I've got no idea what direction that's in.

Eddie Howe seeking Alexander Isak resolution

Howe is hoping to see the situation surrounding Isak resolved as soon as possible with the transfer deadline on September 1.

In the meantime, Newcastle have just Will Osula as the only striker after Gordon’s sending off and Isak’s absence.

“Yes, I think that's the ideal from everyone,” Howe continued. “Our side, Newcastle's side, is we want clarity, we want to move forward, we want the narrative to change because we're in the start of the season now where we're into the action and we've got to get results and we've got to try and focus on what we can control.

“We've given two really, really good performances, we've ended up with one point. That's tough for us to take, especially in this moment where you're looking for positive to cling to.

“But we battle through and we now go on to Leeds.”