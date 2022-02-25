Newcastle United face a huge relegation six-pointer against an out-of-form Brentford side at the weekend.

Heading into the match, the Magpies have had to contend with a number of injury doubts, but the club have sought to clarify several players’ statuses ahead of their trip south.

Javier Manquillo – who missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United with an ankle injury – is back in training at head of Saturday’s game at the Brentford Community Stadium.

There’s better news on Ryan Fraser for head coach Eddie Howe. Fraser was forced off against West Ham with what Howe described as a “sore hamstring”, but the winger, like Manquillo, trained yesterday.

Newcastle, unbeaten in six games, would climb above 14th-placed Brentford with a win.

