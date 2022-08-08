Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has hailed Bruno Guimaraes following another impressive display on the opening weekend.

The Magpies picked up where they left off last season as they hosted Nottingham Forest at St. James’ Park and the Brazilian was key to their 2-0 win.

Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day, Shearer said: “He [Guimaraes] was superb today and he wasn’t the only one.

“I thought Willock was magnificent, Allan Saint-Maximin dragged Newcastle forward and showed his skill, Fabian Schar with the moment that changed the game - but man of the match for me was Bruno.”

Guimaraes joined the Magpies in January for a reported fee of up to £40 million and quickly became a fan’s favourite, scoring five goals in the second half of the campaign.

It is expected that the 24-year-old will play a huge role in the team going forward and he certainly proved his worth against the newly promoted club yesterday.

Shearer added: “The way he handles the ball under the pressure and is able to ping that ball into the forward players.

“He’s so comfortable on the ball, particularly if you give him that amount of space.

“Newcastle have got a really really talented player there and the fans love him and rightly so.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Chelsea encouraged to sign Zaha Chelsea are being encouraged to make a move for Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha. (talkSPORT) Photo Sales

2. Everton in for Coady Everton are pushing hard to sign Conor Coady, with Wolves reluctantly set to allow their captain to leave. (talkSPORT) Photo Sales

3. Vestergaard rejects Fulham move Leicester City defender Jannik Vestergaard has rejected a move to Fulham. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Barkley in demand Everton, Brighton, Newcastle United, West Ham, Aston Villa, and Celtic are all interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley this summer. (Simon Phillips) Photo Sales