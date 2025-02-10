Newcastle United defeated Birmingham City at St Andrew’s on Saturday to book their place in a second-successive FA Cup Fifth Round draw.

Eddie Howe’s side will discover tonight (around 7:10pm) who they will face in the last-16 of the competition. A whole host of big names have already fallen this season with the door now wide open for any club to make it to Wembley.

Newcastle have been drawn against lower league opponents in both rounds so far, having overcome League Two Bromley in the Third Round before their win over the Blues on Saturday evening. Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson ensured that the Magpies were able to overcome a very, very early setback on a rain-soaked night at St Andrew’s.

With a place in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley next month already secured, Newcastle know that another trip could be on the cards and currently stand potentially just 180 minutes away from that, albeit this time for a semi-final trip.

The prize of ending their 70-year wait for a trophy is of course all that is driving Howe and his team on in their FA Cup run, but behind the scenes, there is a financial reward for progressing through the rounds.

How much prize money Newcastle United have already received

Newcastle’s wins over Bromley and Birmingham City have already netted them £235,000 with that amount set to be almost doubled should they emerge victorious in the Fifth Round. Prize money only increases until the final where the winner will receive £2,000,000 whilst the runners-up receive £1,000,000.

Unlike in the Third Round, losers of Fourth Round ties do not get paid money for participating. Therefore, clubs like Liverpool, Everton and Leeds United who were defeated this weekend, will bank just £115,000 from their win in the previous round.

Whilst this money is not revolutionary, any prize money clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa receive can help in their battle against PSR and with prize money earnings set to net the winner just-shy of £4m in total, that could prove to be a significant boost on their financial records.

FA Cup prize money breakdown in full

Third round proper winners: £115,000

Third round proper losers: £25,000

Fourth round proper winners: £120,000

Fifth round proper winners: £225,000

Quarter-final winners: £450,000

Semi-final winners: £1,000,000

Semi-final losers: £500,000

Final runners-up: £1,000,000

Final winners: £2,000,000

FA Cup Fifth Round ball numbers in full

2. Millwall

3. Brighton & Hove Albion

5. Exeter City or Nottingham Forest

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers

8. Fulham

9. Newcastle United

10. Plymouth Argyle

11. AFC Bournemouth

12. Aston Villa

13. Burnley

15. Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace

16. Cardiff City

Newcastle United were quarter-finalists last season but were defeated by Manchester City to miss out on a place at Wembley. The Citizens, who are still in the competition after defeating Leyton Orient on Saturday, have been Newcastle’s opponents in their last two quarter-final appearances.

