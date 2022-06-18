Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Trio interested in Clarets star

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Nick Pope this summer, however, could they also be interested in one of Pope’s Burnley team mates?

Dwight McNeil of Burnley on the ball whilst under pressure from Matt Targett of Newcastle United (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

90min report that Newcastle have shown interest in Dwight McNeil and that they had shortlisted the 22-year-old as a target this summer before Burnley’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

McNeil has made 147 appearances for Burnley, scoring seven and assisting a further 17 during his four years in the first-team at Turf Moor.

At just 22, McNeil is seen as a promising young talent and following Burnley’s relegation, he could be available on the cheap.

However, Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Brentford and West Ham have also reportedly shown an interest in the winger meaning Newcastle will do well to secure his services this summer.

Toon linked with Serie A star

Corriere Dello Sport report that Chelsea have joined Arsenal and Newcastle United in the hunt for Lazio’s Sergej-Milinkovic Savic - as picked up by Football.London.

A price tag of £51million has reportedly been set for the Serbian who has been at the Italian club for seven years since joining from Genk.

In that time, the 27-year-old has racked up almost 300 appearances for Lazio, grabbing 58 goals and 51 assists in that time.

Magpies ‘eye’ Robins youngster

Newcastle United have reportedly shown interest in Bristol City youngster Reuben McAllister as the Magpies continue their pursuit of young talent from around the British Isles.

This week saw Newcastle agree personal terms with Kilmarnock’s Charlie McArthur in a deal worth a reported £350,000.

United have already snapped up Alex Murphy from Galway United and they could now add McAllister to this list.

McAllister made his Under-23 debut for the Robins aged just 15 in October and according to Bristol World, there are a number of Premier League clubs and teams in Scotland tracking his progress.