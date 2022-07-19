Newcastle United and Everton target appears to confirm next club with cryptic message

Newcastle United target Jesse Lingard appears to be close to securing a new club.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 2:34 pm

Newcastle United pushed to sign Lingard on loan in January as he had just six-months remaining on his contract at Manchester United.

Now Lingard is a free agent, Newcastle considered signing him this summer with West Ham United and Everton also interested.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at West Ham in 2021 – scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

And it looks as though he is set to return to East London on a permanent basis.

Lingard even took to Instagram to post a photo of a takeaway called ‘Chicken Run’ with the caption: “If you know you know,” followed by a heart emoji on his story.

The takeaway shares its name with the nickname given to the East Stand at West Ham’s former stadium Upton Park – adding further fuel to the reports that Lingard could soon be back with The Hammers.

