Newcastle United pushed to sign Lingard on loan in January as he had just six-months remaining on his contract at Manchester United.

Now Lingard is a free agent, Newcastle considered signing him this summer with West Ham United and Everton also interested.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at West Ham in 2021 – scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United warms up ahead of the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)

And it looks as though he is set to return to East London on a permanent basis.

Lingard even took to Instagram to post a photo of a takeaway called ‘Chicken Run’ with the caption: “If you know you know,” followed by a heart emoji on his story.