Ahead of the January transfer window deadline, here, we take a look all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham and Newcastle ‘eye’ Sheffield United ace

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fulham and Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge before the January transfer window closes. Berge has played a key role in guiding the Blades to 2nd place in the Championship, featuring 19 times in the league under Paul Heckingbottom this season.

The Blades are very reluctant to see Berge depart this window, however, a takeover bid of the club and a transfer embargo being placed on the club, means they may be forced to sell a prized asset this month or see one of their top-earners, such as Berge, depart on-loan. Both Fulham and Newcastle have expressed an interest in taking the 24-year-old on-loan this month and, according to the Athletic, the Cottagers lead the race for his signature.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for the Norwegian international following news that Jonjo Shelvey is expected to join Nottingham Forest before the window closes, joining former teammate Chris Wood in making the switch to the City Ground from St James’s Park.

Chelsea midfielder ‘on radar’

Alternatively, Newcastle have also been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Loftus-Cheek traditionally plays as a central midfielder and has also deputised as a right-back on occasion for Chelsea.

Any deal for the England international would likely see him move to St James’s Park on-loan until the end of the season. Speaking about the possibility of further transfer activity this window, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe revealed that loan deals are more likely than permanent additions before the transfer deadline closes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe said: “There’s no guarantee in that, as I’ve said with other transfers. We’ll try, and we’ll see what we can do, but, in terms of permanent signings, that would be very difficult.