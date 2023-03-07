Mount has endured a difficult season with Chelsea, where his current contract is set to expire next summer. In order to avoid losing him on a free transfer, The Blues would look to sell the 24-year-old this summer should they be unable to agree a contract extension.

Mount recently rejected an improved contract worth £200,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge.

According to Sportsmail, Liverpool are interested in signing the 36-time England international this summer, along with Newcastle. Mount has scored three goals in 32 appearances for Chelsea this season.

Mason Mount of Chelsea reacts after Joe Willock of Newcastle United scored their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But the wage Mount has already rejected at Chelsea falls outside of Newcastle’s current wage structure.

Newcastle have spent around £165million on new signings since last summer and are planning to bolster their squad further ahead of the 2023-24 campaign with European football a real possibility.

The Magpies currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, four points behind the Champions League places and two games in hand on Tottenham Hotspur in fourth.

European football, particularly Champions League football, would dramatically increase Newcastle’s pulling power in the summer as they look to strengthen while also adhering to Financial Fair Player regulations.

What Chelsea boss Graham Potter has said about Mason Mount

Chelsea boss Graham Potter was quizzed on Mount ahead of Saturday's match against Leeds. The 24-year-old missed the match with a lower abdomen issue.

"Mason has been great to work with,” Potter said.“He’s been top. He’s suffering like the rest of us because we want to do better, we want better results.”

When asked about Mount’s contract situation and future, Potter replied: “In terms of the contract that’s between him and club.

“I’m the head coach and I get on with my job to work with the players and help them improve. At the moment we’re not doing that as well as we liked so that’s the focus for me.”

Would Chelsea sell Mason Mount?