Newcastle United and Manchester United set Carabao Cup record at Wembley Stadium

Manchester United’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium was watched by a record audience, the EFL have confirmed.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:44pm

Sunday’s final was watched by a record 4.26 million people on Sky Sports in the UK. First half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford saw Man United secure victory over Newcastle and lift the Carabao/League Cup for the sixth time.

The viewing figures were 60,000 higher than the previous record set last year as Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties.

Loris Karius of Newcastle United fails to save the Manchester United first goal scored by Casemiro of Manchester United during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
A crowd of 87,306 were in attendance at Wembley Stadium, making it the highest Carabao Cup final attendance since Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2015. This season’s Carabao Cup was also the most attended since the 2001-02 campaign.

All four of Newcastle's home wins en route to the final saw over 50,000 supporters in attendance at St James’ Park. The Magpies beat Crystal Palace on penalties before beating AFC Bournemouth 1-0, Leicester City 2-0 and Southampton 2-1 (3-1 aggregate) at home before losing to Man United in the final.

In response to the figures, EFL chief commercial officer Ben Wright said: “These record-breaking figures demonstrate the continued popularity of the Carabao Cup, and the value the competition holds in the football calendar for supporters up and down the country.

“Over four million people watching at home and 87,000 spectators in the ground represented a fitting finale to a fantastic 2022-23 competition, and I would like to thank Sky Sports for making the coverage of this season’s Carabao Cup the best yet.”

