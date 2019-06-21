Newcastle United and Paraguay winger Miguel Almiron reacts after lighting up the Copa America in Brazil
Newcastle United and Paraguay winger Miguel Almiron has been making waves at this summer’s Copa America.
In Paraguay’s two opening group games – a 2-2 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 draw with Argentina – the wideman has produced two assists, and turned heads with his blistering pace against the likes of Lionel Messi & Co.
And speaking after Wednesday’s result, the former Atlanta United man, who became the Magpies’ record signing in January, said: “I always want to give it all for my national team. To give the country the joy that we need.
“We’re working well. We’re working hard with the coaching staff that is doing a great job. We’re a new group with young players that are on the right path.”
Almiron’s Paraguay finish of their Copa America Group B schedule with a clash against table-toppers Colombia.
Their opponents have won their opening two encounters of the competition and are one of the bookmakers’ favourites to lift the trophy next month in Brazil.