Newcastle United and Premier League transfer gossip: Rafa Benitez targeting Magpies defender
Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez wants to bring Magpies defender Federico Fernandez to China in January.
The Argentine centre-back has, of course, worked with the ex-Real Madrid manager at St James’s Park previously. His current deal is due to expire next summer.
Clubs in Spain are also reportedly interested in making a deal for the former Swansea skipper, but Benitez is keen on bringing the 30-year-old to Dalian Yifang to join ex-teammate Salomon Rondon.
Meanwhile, talks over a new deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff have reportedly stalled, but his brother Matty Longstaff is in line to be handed a bumper new Magpies deal.
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Italian manager Max Allegri is apparently 'very close' to becoming Man Utd boss after 'concrete' negotiations.
Current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under increasing pressure after his side lost to Newcastle at St James's Park last weekend.
In other news, Machester City’s Sergio Aguero has been involved in car accident. The striker needed no medical attention, and his Range Rover only suffered minor damage.
The Argentine forward is still expected to be available for Sunday’s game at Crystal Palace but did miss is country’s two matches during the international break because of an injury issue. It is the second time Aguero has been involved in a car accident since signing for the Manchester club in 2011.