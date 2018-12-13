Newcastle United and Sunderland fans react to Checkatrade Trophy ticket price hype

Newcastle United and Sunderland fans have reacted to the ticket price increase for the Wear-Tyne derby meeting in the Checkatrade Trophy next year.

The Black Cats will host the Magpies' youngsters on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at the Stadium of Light, where the travelling Geordies are expected to be granted a full 5,000 allocation.

Sunderland announced yesterday that ticket prices had increased from £3 to £15, which sparked a huge social media response.

Due to the thousands of messages, Cats owner Stewart Donald intervened to defend the club's decision via his official Twitter account.

Donald explained why the club had opted for a £12 increase from the 2-0 win over Notts County in the previous round by citing policing and stewarding as a prominent factor.

While Sunderland fans expressed their disappointment and understanding, some Newcastle supporters saw it as an opportunity to mock the Black Cats' League One status.

Here is just some of the social media reaction from both sets of supporters:

Sunderland fans:

@chris4981: "It’s been £3 every other match in this competition but suddenly went to £15? Would it have been that much if we drew anyone else I wonder very poor that like."

@tfshippingltd: "I don’t see any problem with the cost of this. If away fans allowed the policing costs are huge. People moaning about £15 are frankly ridiculous. Yes it was £3 for lower league teams but this is totally different. If you can get there go - as we all know they will bring loads."

@52CAL: "People need to realise £3 a ticket is ok when you need no police presence but it would cause chaos if we kept it that low. £15 covers high police costs and deters any kids and nackers who’d look to cause trouble. The club have played this one perfect and it’s certainly not greed."

@b3nxf 15h15: "£15 just after Christmas and a Tuesday night... be lucky to get 5/6k there to watch under 21's"

@JMEllis96: "I'm sure the EFL increase these prices because the Port Vale v Stoke u21 game was the same! £3 per game before then all of a sudden jumped to £15!!!"

@safcclaire: "I’ll pay anything to watch the boys in red and white!!!!"

Newcastle United fans:

@Burnerislush: "15 quid a ticket?! How much they been in other rounds?"

Kevin Taylor: "£15 for u21 team and £10 for the 1st team just about says everything"

Tom Heaton: "£15 to see our bairns yet the Mackems get a free season ticket in a happy meal. Not really fair is it"

Steve Askew: "£15/ticket? Biggest game of the season for them!"