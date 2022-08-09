Howe, also without midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, left Krafth out of his squad after the defender picked up a hamstring injury ahead of the game, which was decided by goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson.

Asked about 28-year-old Krafth’s absence, United’s head coach said: “Slight hamstring problem last couple of days. Hopefully nothing serious, but it was enough to keep him out.”

Howe also lost captain Jamaal Lascelles to injury during the warm up. Howe said: “I think he felt his thigh in the warm up. I don’t think he could really sprint, so I don’t know whether it’s a pull or tightness. I need to speak to him to find out.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Rabiot fee agreed Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus regarding the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot for an initial £15m. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales

2. Fulham offered Denayer Fulham have been offered Belgium defender Jason Denayer on a free transfer. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Palace hold advantage in Lozano race Crystal Palace may hold the ‘advantage’ in the race to sign Napoli winger Hirving Lozano. (Pete O’Rourke) Photo Sales

4. DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 06: Moussa Diaby of Leverkusen runs with the ball of Leverkusen during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on August 06, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) Arsenal are working on a late-window deal for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby, with Stan Kroenke giving the green light for a swoop. (Football Insider) Photo Sales