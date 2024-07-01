Newcastle United announce fourth summer signing as former Everton & Wolves star signs one-year deal
The 37-year-old joins Newcastle following his release from League One side Birmingham City. Ruddy made 46 appearances for Birmingham in all competitions during the 2023-24 campaign as they were relegated from the Championship.
The one-time England international brings plenty of experience having played in the Premier League for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City and Everton. Ruddy is Newcastle’s second goalkeeper signing in the last 24 hours with Odysseas Vlachodimos joining from Nottingham Forest.
Loris Karius has also officially been released by Newcastle, leaving five senior goalkeepers contracted to the club.
Nick Pope remains first choice heading into the new season while Martin Dubravka is facing an uncertain future while Mark Gillespie has recently triggered a new one-year extension. Following his arrival at Newcastle, Ruddy told the club website: “This is a massive club and it’s a massive opportunity, so I'm really excited to get started.
“It was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. It's a huge, huge club which is only going one way and to be a part of that, however big or small, is going to be very pleasing and very exciting.”
Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: “I’m pleased to welcome John to Newcastle United. He has a huge amount of experience and adds a level of support and competition that we need.
“As well as his abilities on the pitch, he has a strong mentality and he is a leader, which will only benefit the group. I’m looking forward to him joining us as we prepare for the season ahead.”
The double goalkeeper signing comes after Newcastle verbally agreed personal terms with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford but had a £16million bid rejected. The Championship club are understood to be holding out for £20million for the 21-year-old, who arrived at Turf Moor from Manchester City for £15million last summer.
