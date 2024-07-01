Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed the permanent signing of Lewis Hall from Chelsea.

Hall spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Newcastle with an obligation to make the deal permanent for £28million. That deal was triggered after performance-related criteria were met during the 2023-24 campaign as Hall made 22 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, scoring twice.

The £28million deal represents a club record transfer fee paid for a teenager, smashing the £8.5million paid to Sporting CP for Hugo Viana back in 2002.

Hall remained contracted to Chelsea until June 30 but his now officially a Newcastle player.

Although the 19-year-old left-back initially struggled during his loan spell, he ended the season in fine form when given a regular run of matches.

Upon announcing Hall’s signing, the club described the youngster’s loan spell at St James’ Park as a ‘successful’ one.

Upon signing for the club permanently, Hall told the Newcastle United official website: “I am extremely proud to be able to build on last season and continue my journey at Newcastle United. The fans, the manager and his staff, my teammates, and everyone at the club, have made me feel so welcome, that I want to repay the faith they’ve shown in me.

“When you pull on the black and white shirt, there is no feeling like it, and playing in front of the best supporters in the country is extra special for me being a Toon fan.

“I gained a lot of experience last season, and with the squad we have, we’ll be looking to push on even further this season. I can’t wait to get started.”

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe initially used Hall sparingly during the first half of the season before giving him a regular run of matches during the final months of the campaign.

“Lewis was a very good addition to our squad last season and we have been delighted with his progress and his contribution to the team,” Howe said.

“I’m very pleased to continue working with him. As well as being a talented player, he has a great attitude towards the game and to his own development, and I’m excited for this next part of his journey in a Newcastle United shirt.”