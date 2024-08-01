Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have announced Savvy Games Group as their Official Summer Tour Partner.

The Magpies are currently out in Japan for a pre-season tour that will see Eddie Howe’s side play two games in preparation for the new season. One of those against Urawa Reds resulted in a 4-1 win for the Magpies on Wednesday.

The other will see Newcastle take on Yokohama F. Marinos at the 72,327 capacity Nissan Stadium on Saturday. Whilst these games will prove pivotal in helping the squad get into shape before the new season gets underway in just over a fortnight’s time, the trip to the Far East will also be used for commercial reasons and to help the Magpies grow their brand in that region.

Fan events have taken place, whilst the club released the design of their new Adidas third-kit earlier this week whilst in Japan. The Magpies have announced a host of new partners during the last couple of years as they begin to build up a commercial department that was under-utilised by Mike Ashley during his time at the club, with Savvy Games Group becoming the latest name to enter into a partnership with the club.

Who are Savvy Games Group?

Savvy Games Group are a games and esports company. Their mission statement reads: ‘Savvy Games Group is a games and esports company formed with a mission to drive the long-term growth and development of esports and the broader games industry worldwide.

‘The games industry is one of the most exciting and buoyant sectors globally, with games the world’s fastest-growing form of entertainment and esports the world’s fastest-growing sport.

‘Through games, we see people of all backgrounds, ages, nationalities, genders and abilities connect, play, learn, compete and triumph together.

‘We believe that games and esports are fast becoming key enablers for better entertainment, health, and education. We want to create and support more opportunities for people to benefit from and progress within the industry.

‘Our company is dedicated to driving the sector’s growth globally, leading global games investment, enabling more game developers and technology innovators and facilitating broader, more equitable access to this fast-growing, dynamic sector.’

What is their partnership with Newcastle United?

The Magpies announced the partnership with Savvy Games Group, who have become the club’s Official Summer Tour Partner, on social media, writing: Introducing our Official Summer Tour Partner. Thanks to @SavvyGamesGroup for supporting us out in Japan’ alongside a graphic of Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Joe Willock in the newly-released third kit.

A post on LinkedIn from Savvy Games Group announcing their partnership with the Magpies read: ‘We are proud to announce that Savvy is partnering with Newcastle United Football Club on their summer tour in Japan, as they take on Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama Marinos this week.

‘Through this partnership, we are excited to continue showcasing our business in one of the most important games markets globally, following our successful trip to Tokyo earlier this year.

‘Good luck to Newcastle United on these highly anticipated pre-season fixtures.’