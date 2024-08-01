Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steve McClaren has been named as the new head coach of the Jamaican national team.

His role with Jamaica will be the first managerial job McClaren has held since a spell as QPR manager during the 2018/19 season. The 63-year-old has spent the last two years at Old Trafford working alongside Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Speaking about becoming Jamaica’s new head coach - a role that another former Newcastle United head coach, Steve Bruce, was reportedly among the leading candidates for, McClaren said: “I am extremely proud and excited to take up the position of Head Coach for The Jamaica Men’s National Team. I had no hesitation in accepting a position that is ideally suited to me at this stage of my career.

“Prior to returning to Manchester United for a second spell, I spent time at FIFA as a Technical Advisor on their Global Eco Analysis project. Jamaica was one of the teams I worked with and I quickly came to realize the potential the country possessed.

“In the years since, that potential has grown significantly and there is every reason to believe that with continued hard work and development a bright future lies ahead.”

As mentioned, McClaren has spent the last two years back at Old Trafford alongside ten Hag as he aimed to bring experience of the Premier League and Manchester United to the Dutchman’s backroom staff. However, McClaren saw his role at the Red Devils reduced this summer following the arrival of Ruud van Nistelrooy to ten Hag’s backroom staff with the former Middlesbrough man not joining up with the first-team for their pre-season tour of the USA and instead staying at the club’s training ground to welcome back players from Euro 2024 and Copa America commitments.

The Athletic report that Dan Ashworth played a big role in smoothing McClaren’s transition from an important part of the coaching staff to his eventual exit. Jamaica, meanwhile, will be hoping that McClaren can help guide them to qualification to the 2026 World Cup - one that will be hosted by the Concacaf trio of Canada, USA and Mexico.