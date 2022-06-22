The club lost thousands of season-ticket holders during Mike Ashley’s time as owner, the latter years of which were punctuated by protests and boycotts.

Following a change in ownership last season – and a mid-season revival under head coach Eddie Howe – thousands of fans had been waiting for details of the promised sale following last month’s deadline for renewals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United say they will sell a “limited number” of season-tickets next week on a “first come, first served” basis. The Gazette understands that 1,000 tickets will be sold.

A club statement read: “Newcastle United has released a limited number of season tickets to supporters with a previous purchase history ahead of the new 2022/23 season.

"Following an unprecedented level of renewals from existing season ticket holders, the club has put additional seats on sale to fans who have bought a season ticket, single match ticket or membership at any point since 1st July 2019.

“Supporters can check if they are eligible to purchase season tickets by logging on to their account at book.nufc.co.uk.

Newcastle United are releasing a "limited number" of new season-tickets.

"If they can see the option to purchase a 2022/23 season ticket, they will be eligible to purchase a season ticket from 10am on Tuesday 28th June. Season tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Only one season ticket can be purchased per supporter number.”

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) had issued a detailed proposal on the sale of new season-tickets after canvassing its members on the issue.

NUST said: “It’s well known that there promises to be a good chunk of season tickets available for purchase in the summer, leading to many debates around how the club should distribute any available tickets.

“Demand is likely to be extremely high, so finding a system that rewards loyalty and history we believe is key to our proposal, whilst recognising the need to open the doors for new supporters.”

NUST proposed splitting sales into four different “pots”.