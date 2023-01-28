The defender – who joined the club a year ago from Atletico Madrid – has captained Eddie Howe’s side this season, and the 32-year-old England international has been rewarded for his impressive form with another year on his deal, taking him up to the summer of 2025.

"I'm absolutely delighted that I've extended my contract here,” said Trippier. “I've got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my team-mates.

"When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome – and I want to help the club achieve great things. It's a positive moment for us players in the club – and there's no place I'd rather be."

United head coach Eddie Howe said: "It's a fitting reward for the season he's had. He's been outstanding both on and off the pitch, showing real leadership at a difficult moment when he first arrived.”