Newcastle United have submitted a fresh bid to sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle had an initial £45million rejected by Forest last week but remained in talks over a potential transfer.

The Magpies have since returned with a fresh bid worth up to £55million for the winger and could be rewarded for their persistence with an agreement understood to be close. Unlike Newcastle’s £45million that was promptly rejected, the fresh bid is being considered after Forest insisted the winger was not for sale.

Elanga has been targeted by Newcastle since last summer, with initial negotiations over a deal worth around £45million taking place as both clubs looked to circumvent Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules. Forest weren’t willing to part ways with Elanga last year as the clubs instead agreed deals which saw Elliot Anderson move to the City Ground for £35million and goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos move in the opposite direction for £20million.

Reports that The Magpies submitted a £50million bid for Elanga on deadline day last summer were played down by senior club sources. But the interest in Elanga has remained strong with strengthening the right wing position a priority for Newcastle this summer, particularly after the sale of Miguel Almiron, who was previously discussed as a potential makeweight in negotiations for Elanga last summer, being sold to Atlanta United in January.

Jacob Murphy stepped up for The Magpies last season but had no natural competition for the right-wing position, something that Elanga will offer as the club prepares to return to the Champions League.

Newcastle United admire Anthony Elanga

Forest are keen to keep hold of Elanga with the winger scoring six and assisting 11 goals in the Premier League last season. The 23-year-old has had two strong seasons at the City Ground since his £15million move from Manchester United in 2023.

Since then, he has scored 11 goals and assisted 21 in 82 appearances for Forest.

The Swedish international’s pace and creativity have made him among the top targets for Howe over the past year. Although Newcastle missed out on another top target in Bryan Mbeumo, Elanga offers something different as a natural right-footed player.

Given Elanga is also around two years younger than other right-wing targets such as Mbeumo, Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus, he is viewed as a player still yet to reach his best levels and could continue to improve and fulfil his potential under Howe.

As such, making Elanga Newcastle’s second most expensive signing behind his compatriot Alexander Isak has been justified by Newcastle as they push to make their first signing of the summer.

Anthony Elanga open to NUFC move

While Elanga is happy at Forest, he is understood to be open to joining Newcastle with the offer of Champions League football, an improved salary and playing alongside some of his close friends. Personal terms are unlikely to be an issue.

Elanga is international teammates with Isak and Emil Krafth. He admitted to previously calling the Newcastle No. 14 about a potential move to the club, which failed to materialise at the time.

The winger also has a good friendship with Newcastle’s Danish forward William Osula. The pair recently recorded a Tiktok video together as they danced and shook hands, further fuelling the transfer specultation among supporters.

Osula has also recognised and played up to his ‘Agent Osula’ moniker given to him by supporters due to his strong connection to Elanga. As it happens, the pair shared the same agency, though Elanga has since switched from CAA Stellar to Michael-Moses Jarman at PANTHERA.

Newcastle United set to hand Manchester United a £6m boost

A £55million deal for Elanga would represent a £40million profit for Forest on the player in just two years. But their profits will be cut slightly by Manchester United’s sell-on clause.

As per Manchester Evening News, The Red Devils’ 15% sell-on percentage for Elanga would entitle them to £6million of Forest’s £40million profit.

Newcastle are pushing to agree a deal before the first-team squad officially return for pre-season training on July 7. The Magpies’ first friendly match is at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off).

A deal for goalkeeper James Trafford is also on the cards as negotiations continue with Burnley.