Newcastle United injury list. Alexander Isak, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle United have a few injury concerns heading into Monday’s Premier League trip to Leicester City.

Newcastle beat Brentford 2-1 on Wednesday night at St James’ Park with goals from Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali. But the match was not without consequence, as Isak and Kieran Trippier were both forced off with knocks.

Joelinton also went down and received treatment for a knee issue during the match. Matt Targett missed Wednesday’s match due to illness.

The Magpies sit sixth in the Premier League table heading into the final nine matches of the season.

Eddie Howe provides Newcastle United injury update ahead of Leicester City

Speaking during his Friday morning press conference, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe provided an update on Isak, Trippier and Joelinton.

“We'll wait and see today,” Howe said. “I'll see them for the first time today and hopefully they're feeling okay. We don't have any big injuries from Wednesday night but we have a few knocks and niggles.”

On Joelinton, Howe added: “We hope [he’s okay], he’s another in the category that has got a niggle. But knowing Joey he will say he’s fine - he’s another one we will have to manage over the next few days.”

On Isak’s groin issue, Howe explained: “He’s not been carrying it, it was just in the warm-up against Brentford he felt it and just got that through the game.

“Alex felt good going into the game but felt something, it wasn’t enough to stop him and he felt able to play.

“He’s not an injury-prone player, he’s had a groin problem that tends to rear its head now and again. He felt it against Liverpool [in the Premier League] and it reared its head against Brentford but it’s a very, very minor issue.”

Anthony Gordon remains a doubt for NUFC

Anthony Gordon’s served the final match of his three game ban on Wednesday night but is a doubt for Monday with a groin issue picked up while on international duty with England.

“He hasn't not trained yet, we're monitoring him and he's still recovering from a really, really bad knock he picked up on his leg,” Howe added. “He's not training fully, he's training individually.

“We’ve got to try and navigate and manage this period with the players we do have fit.”

Eddie Howe looks ahead to Leicester City

Leicester currently sit deep in relegation trouble with nine games remaining as they sit 12 points from safety. But, mathematically, there is still a very small chance The Foxes can turn things around.

“They're not out of it,” Howe said. “And I think they'll believe they still have a chance. I always look at how a team plays and I think Leicester have been very competitive.

“The results don't necessarily show that. But I look back to the Manchester United game where I thought they were in the game and they had chances to score.

“Then the result is really deceiving, I think, in the overall strength of their team. And I think that's been consistent for them. So, we know they're dangerous.

“We know they've got good players. Jamie Vardy is still a massive threat. He brings his unique qualities that we're going to need to control.

“Ruud [van Nistelrooy] has got his team playing good football as well. So, we're going to have to be on our guard. There's no easy games at this level.”