Northumbria Police and Newcastle City Council’s licensing authority withdrew their opposition for the ‘St James’ STACK, powered by Sela’ fan zone to be granted an alcohol licence ahead of a hearing on Tuesday, October 17.

Last month, Newcastle received planning permission approval for an zone to be built on the Strawberry Place land reacquired by the club earlier this year.

The fan zone would consist of repurposed shipping containers over two stories that would house six bard and 10 street food units. It will be able to host 3,000 guests with a main seating plaza, stage and big screen to broadcast Newcastle matches and is due for completion in Spring 2024.

Operators have requested a licence to sell alcohol seven days a week from 10am to midnight. The outcome of the hearing is yet to be officially announced.

But the club faced opposition with concerns officially raised by Northumbria Police that the impact of a new major drinking venue in the heart of the city would lead to ‘crime and disorder’.

But STACK have provided assurances to “observe and seek to give effect to any reasonable direction made by Northumbria Police at high risk times.”

Council licensing chief Jonathan Bryce said the venue’s plans to have 350 seats has provided ‘some reassurance’ and its licence had been ‘built on significantly’ since the original objections. However, Labour councillors Jane Byrne and Shumel Rahman persisted with concerns surrounding excess noise that could impact local residents.

But Newcastle City Council’s environmental health department were satisfied that excess noise from the venue can be limited by its ‘state-of-the-art’ sound system and the similar STACK venue previously on Pilgrim Street caused no such issues.

Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales previously said: “Our fan zone is aimed at enhancing the experience not just for supporters visiting matches and big events at the stadium, but for people visiting the city centre seven days a week.”