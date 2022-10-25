Here, we take a look at all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United:

Magpies duo in Team of the Week

Cristiano Ronaldo battles with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes (Photo by IAN HODGSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s Sven Botman and Miguel Almiron have been included in Alan Shearer’s team of the week. The pair played the full 90 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Newcastle registered back-to-back league wins following their midweek triumph over Everton.

Almiron netted his sixth goal of the season in north London whilst Botman preserved his unbeaten run as a Newcastle United starter to help send the Magpies up to fourth in the table.

Shearer’s team of the week in full: Dean Henderson, Seamus Coleman, Sven Botman, James Tarkowski, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Youri Tielemans, Casemiro, Leon Bailey, Miguel Almiron, Taiwo Awoniyi, Erling Haaland.

Cristiano Ronaldo reports

According to the Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has ‘sounded out’ a number of Premier League clubs over a move for the Portuguese star this winter. Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal are among the clubs to reportedly be offered the chance to sign Ronaldo, although they see a move as ‘too risky’ for the 37-year-old.

Merson’s NUFC verdict

Paul Merson believes Newcastle United could qualify for European football this season after an impressive start to the season. Merson wrote in the Daily Star that Newcastle’s ‘sensible’ business in the transfer market has helped transform their fortunes.

Merson wrote: “There’s no reason why Newcastle can’t go all the way and qualify for Europe this season. I have been so impressed with how they’ve approached the takeover. They haven’t started splashing loads of money because they have a lorry-load of cash. It’s been sensible business and steady progress. As soon as you sign someone for £80million the players that have been there will go ‘well, what about us, how much is he on?’

