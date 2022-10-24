Howe wanted his players to focus on themselves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The squad had had minimal time to prepare for the game, which followed a midweek win over Everton.

However, the main focus of his pre-match talk was United’s own gameplan, and not the threat posed by Tottenham, who had a 100% record at home. Newcastle won 2-1 thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron.

Asked what his message had been to his players, Howe said: “If you go on to the pitch with fear, you’re almost beaten before it starts.

“So you have to go on to the pitch believing in yourself, your team-mates to execute what you need to win. Very much focusing on us, really, rather than too much on the opposition. I think there’s a delicate balance on how you present things to the players.”