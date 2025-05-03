Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been keeping a close eye on Dean Huijsen’s situation as the AFC Bournemouth defender looks set for a summer transfer.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer for less than £15million and is enjoying an impressive debut season in the Premier League.

The 20-year-old was recently capped by Spain for the first time and has attracted plenty of interest this season due to his age, performances and - perhaps most notably - his release clause.

Huijsen has a £50million release clause in his contract at Bournemouth that can be activated this summer. It would see Bournemouth make a significant profit on the defender but could still be viewed as good business for any buying club given the player is likely to keep improving.

Newcastle have been in talks with Huijsen’s representatives over a potential transfer this summer. The Magpies are keen to bolster their defensive options and plan for the future given their ageing back line.

Sven Botman is the only first-team centre-back below the age of 30 and he has had his fair share of injury problems over the past two seasons. Newcastle’s other centre-back options Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn are all out of contract next summer as things stand.

Newcastle tried and failed to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer for what could have been a club record transfer. They may well return for the England international this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park.

While Huijsen’s release clause would avoid any negotiation drama like Newcastle saw with Guehi last summer, they will face stiff competition for his signature.

According to The i Paper, Newcastle may struggle to sign Huijsen due to his demands and the clubs interested.

Arsenal enter race for Dean Huijsen

Arsenal are now reportedly interested in signing Huijsen from Bournemouth. It’s a blow to Newcastle’s chances of signing the defender with Chelsea and Liverpool also ready to trigger his £50million release clause.

The youngster The i Paper claim Huijsen will want a significant wage package, guarantees over game time as well as Champions League football.

Arsenal and Liverpool will almost certainily be able to guarantee that while Newcastle and Chelsea are battling out for Champions League qualification with four games left to play.

Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table, two points ahead of Chelsea in fifth. The top five in the Premier League will qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Qualifying for the Champions League will be crucial if Newcastle want to have a chance of signing Huijsen, as well as other top transfer targets, this summer.

Dean Huijsen addresses transfer speculation

Like most players heavily linked with transfer moves, Huijsen insists he is relaxed over his future - leaving his father, Donny Huijsen, to handle ‘everything’.

“I'm very calm,” the Bournemouth defender told Sky Sports about his future. “I don't really focus on it, now is not the time, I'm just focused on finishing the season well.

“My dad is my agent, he fixes everything. I don't read anything, I don't think about it too much, I'm just focusing on my football and working hard."

Dean Huijsen ‘set’ for summer transfer - Bournemouth source confirms

Huijsen’s Bournemouth team-mate Justin Kluivert claimed last month that the Spain international will leave the club in the summer.

Kluivert told MARCA: “He plays for Bournemouth with me. He is a great player. Spain have a phenomenon [who will play] for so many years.

“He is truly amazing. He came to England in the summer and adapted fantastically. He is so young, he already plays for Spain and he plays like this. I’m sure he will have a lot of offers in the summer. And we all know that next year he won’t be with us at Bournemouth.”