Newcastle United are just one win away from Champions League qualification - and two wins away from a second-placed Premier League finish.

Remarkably, Newcastle United will finish as Premier League runners-up this season if they win their next two games. For a team that began December sat 11th in the table, it has been a brilliant end of the campaign for Eddie Howe’s side and one that they will hope ends with a return to the Champions League.

However, the prize of a second-place finish cannot be ignored. Being confirmed as the second best team in the land would be a monumental achievement for a team that have not had a major signing in 18 months - and it would also net the club a tidy amount of money to help strengthen their squad in future windows.

Wins over Arsenal (which would be their fourth of the campaign against the Gunners) and Everton in their final two league games of the season would secure their place in the top two and yet another slice of history for Howe and his team.

Premier League prize money - what can Newcastle United earn this season?

All 20 Premier League clubs will net north of £100m this season, through equal share payments, from a central commercial pot plus money depending on how many times they were shown on TV in the United Kingdom. Last season’s basement club Sheffield United earned just shy of £110m, with Southampton set to net a similar amount this term.

Clubs also receive money based on what position they finish in the table with that increasing every place up the Premier League you go. These are called ‘ merit payments ’.

Arsenal, who finished in second behind Manchester City, earned £53.5m in merit payments last season whilst Newcastle United, who finished 7th, earned £39.4m. Those two positions are pertinent this year as they are the places the Magpies can finish in, with first place of course out of reach and their points total ensuring that they cannot fall below 7th place.

A difference of £14.1m between 2nd and 7th last season highlights just how important it is for teams to finish the campaign strongly. Of course, Newcastle United’s ultimate aim is Champions League qualification, but a second-placed finish, however unlikely, is still possible and would be another avenue the club can exploit to boost their coffers in time for the summer transfer window.

Bruno Guimaraes on Newcastle United finishing in second place

Speaking after Sunday’s win over Chelsea, one that put the Magpies in the driving seat over their own destiny not only in the race for Champions League football but for the opportunity to finish as Premier League runners-up, Bruno Guimaraes admitted that he and his teammates are taking it one game at a time and not looking too far ahead at the possibility of finishing second: “We want to win,” a jubilant Guimaraes said.

“We know that we can finish in second, but we want Champions League football.

“To be honest, it's temporary [the chance of finishing second], you know. But yes, it's a good opportunity.

“Arsenal is a good team. But for now, we just want to celebrate because today was a big one for us.”

Premier League possible finishing positions

Liverpool = 1st

Arsenal = 2nd - 7th

Newcastle United = 2nd - 7th

Manchester City = 2nd - 7th

Chelsea = 2nd - 7th

Aston Villa = 2nd - 7th

Nottingham Forest = 3rd - 7th

Brentford = 8th - 12th

Brighton = 8th - 12th

Bournemouth = 8th - 12th

Fulham = 8th - 12th

Crystal Palace = 8th - 12th

Everton = 13th - 17th

Wolves = 13th - 17th

West Ham = 13th - 17th

Manchester United = 13th - 17th

Tottenham Hotspur = 13th - 17th

Ipswich Town = 18th - 19th

Leicester City = 18th - 19th

Southampton = 20th