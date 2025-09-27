Newcastle United v Arsenal injury news: The latest on Martin Odegaard, Yoane Wissa, Fabian Schar & co ahead of St James’ Park showdown.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta have a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of their meeting at St James’ Park on Sunday. Newcastle United head into that game having won just once in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, know they could kick-off on Sunday trailing Liverpool by eight points if the Reds defeat Crystal Palace on Saturday (3pm kick-off). Arteta’s side snatched a point against Manchester City last weekend, but lost Noni Madueke to injury in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madueke joins a number of players on the treatment table at the Emirates Stadium, whilst Howe also has a few concerns to deal with this weekend amid a packed fixture schedule.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Newcastle United v Arsenal:

Arsenal injury news v Newcastle United

Martin Odegaard - doubt

Odegaard is regarded as a doubt to feature against Newcastle United. Arteta is hopeful of having the Norwegian available to him but didn’t give too much away during his press conference on Friday.

Kai Havertz - out

Havertz is currently sidelined with a knee injury and won’t feature at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel Jesus - out

Jesus suffered an ACL injury back in January and is continuing his recovery. The Brazilian will not feature this weekend and faces another few months on the sidelines.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Piero Hincapie - out

Hincapie is yet to feature for Arsenal in the Premier League following his move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer. He is not expected to feature on Tyneside.

Noni Madueke - out

Madueke injured his knee during Arsenal’s draw against Manchester City last weekend. The former Chelsea man missed their win over Port Vale in midweek and faces another few weeks on the sidelines.

Newcastle United injury news v Arsenal

Fabian Schar - out

A concussion has ruled Schar out of Sunday’s game. The Swiss defender missed last week’s draw at Bournemouth and also didn’t feature against Bradford City as the club adhered to concussion protocols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yoane Wissa - out

Wissa remains out of action with a knee injury he suffered on international duty. A return after the next international break has been pencilled in for the striker.

Jacob Ramsey - out

Ramsey has not featured since being substituted at half-time of their draw at Elland Road last month. The former Aston Villa man is expected back in action next month.

“His recovery is going well,” Howe said about the midfielder. “He is on the grass working hard and building his fitness back up. I think it will be after the international break that we see him, anything before that, then he will be ahead of schedule.”

Jacob Murphy - doubt

An achilles issue has cast doubt over Murphy’s participation on Sunday, although Howe admitted that the injury wasn’t a serious one: “He's doing okay, it's an issue we're managing. Sometimes with Achilles tendon problems, they're ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had several in the past few seasons who've done that. He's sort of in that place where he is fit and he's available and has been.

“But maybe certain days he's been quite sore. So we just try to manage his load.”