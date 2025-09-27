Newcastle United v Arsenal: The Premier League have revealed who will referee Sunday’s match between Eddie Howe and Mikel Arteta’s sides at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United take on Arsenal on Sunday in a hotly-anticipated Premier League clash. The Magpies and Gunners have had a very competitive rivalry in the last few seasons in matches that are often played at full throttle.

Their meeting back at St James’ Park in November 2023 is still talked about today because of a number of flashpoints involving Kai Havertz, Bruno Guimaraes and, of course, Anthony Gordon’s controversial winning goal. Whilst their four meetings in all competitions last season were relatively controversy-free, both teams will be desperate to take all three points and head into their Champions League matches in midweek with momentum on their side.

Eddie Howe’s side have won just once in the Premier League this season, although that did come in their last appearance at St James’ Park in the league as they defeated Wolves 1-0 a fortnight ago. Mikel Arteta’s side, meanwhile, have taken ten points from their first five matches after rescuing a point late on against Manchester City last weekend.

Another superb atmosphere at a sold-out St James’ Park is expected when the Magpies and Gunners take to the pitch on Sunday with the man in charge of the clash needing to be at his very best to control proceedings.

Premier League confirm Newcastle United v Arsenal referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Jarred Gillett will referee Sunday’s match between Newcastle United and Arsenal. Gillett is yet to take charge of a Magpies game this season, with his last match involving Newcastle United coming at Villa Park in April.

The Magpies, managed that day by Jason Tindall, were comprehensively beaten 4-1 and were possibly fortunate to not be reduced to ten men following a foul by Fabian Schar which many believed could have warranted a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Strangely, this will be the third time that Gillett has been an official at Arsenal games this season. Gillett refereed their win over Leeds United in August, was fourth official for their opening day win over Manchester United and was on VAR duty at Stockley Park last weekend for their draw with Manchester City.

Most of those games have passed without controversy, although Arsenal fans will remember an incident in October of last year when William Saliba was sent off against Bournemouth after fouling Evanilson. Saliba was initially shown a yellow card on-field, but that was upgraded to a red card after intervention from VAR. Gillett was the man at Stockley Park that afternoon.

Saliba’s red card and subsequent suspension meant he missed their clash against Liverpool the following week. In Saliba’s absence, Arteta’s side were held to a 2-2 draw by the side they would eventually finish runners-up to.

This weekend, Gillett will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Scott Ledger at St James’ Park. Anthony Taylor has the unenviable task of keeping the two dugouts in check as fourth official.

VAR will be operated by Darren England at Stockley Park. England will be assisted by Steve Meredith.